Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,172 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,633. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.47 and its 200 day moving average is $266.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

