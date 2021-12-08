Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $40.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.82. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,876,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

