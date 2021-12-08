Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.64

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 3566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.