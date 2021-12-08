Tuttle Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,253 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $185,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

TREB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Trebia Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,923. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.