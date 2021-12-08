Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,030 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,845,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

DCRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.48.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

