Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vy Global Growth worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Shares of VYGG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 168,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Vy Global Growth has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.