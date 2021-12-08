Tuttle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,510 shares during the period. CITIC Capital Acquisition accounts for about 0.9% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $915,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 143.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 614,200 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 43.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 105,752 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,459. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

