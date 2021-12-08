Tuttle Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,037.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,735,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $998.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 337.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

