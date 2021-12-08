Tuttle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,465 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of SVF Investment worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVFA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:SVFA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 24,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,290. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.