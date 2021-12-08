Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.68. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

