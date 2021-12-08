U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.96). 1,333,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 427,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.98).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

In related news, insider Ros Kerslake OBE acquired 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,558.83 ($2,067.14).

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

