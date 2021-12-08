UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

UBS opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

