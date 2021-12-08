UBS Group Downgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,679 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

