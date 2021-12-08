Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,861.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,709.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

