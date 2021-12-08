Unibail-Rodamco (EPA:UL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unibail-Rodamco SE (EPA:UL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €174.00 ($195.51). Unibail-Rodamco shares last traded at €174.00 ($195.51), with a volume of 0 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €174.00.

Unibail-Rodamco Company Profile (EPA:UL)

Unibail-Rodamco SE is a France-based commercial property operator, investor and developer. It is engaged in three categories of property assets: offices, comprising a number of buildings, mainly located in the Paris central business district and La Defense; Shopping Centers, which include shopping centers in Paris and other cities of France, as well as in Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria; as well as Convention and Exhibition complexes via two companies, Viparis and Comexposium, which are jointly owned by the Company and the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIP).

