United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Up 8%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $43.85. Approximately 655,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,331,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

