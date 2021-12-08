United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Heather Marie Oatman Sells 1,411 Shares

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $43,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UBOH opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Bancshares by 110.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.