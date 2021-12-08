United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

