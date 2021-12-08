United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Decreased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.30.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,922. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

