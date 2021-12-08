United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 344,459 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.