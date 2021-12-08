UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,257 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $246,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $464.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

