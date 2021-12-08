uPlexa (UPX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $829.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. uPlexa has a market cap of $534,650.36 and $829.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

