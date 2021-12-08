urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in urban-gro were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,806. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 million and a P/E ratio of -30.36.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $591,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

