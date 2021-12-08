Urban One (UONEK) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Urban One to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Urban One has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.0% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Urban One shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urban One and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $376.34 million -$8.11 million 3.11 Urban One Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -21.69

Urban One’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urban One. Urban One is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 13.72% 26.74% 4.81% Urban One Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Urban One and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban One Competitors 165 629 963 30 2.48

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 37.38%. Given Urban One’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urban One has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Urban One beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

