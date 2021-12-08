USDJ (USDJ) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.10 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

