V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in V.F. were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

VFC stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.