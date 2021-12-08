V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FXY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter worth $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1,012.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter.

FXY stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $92.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

