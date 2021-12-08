V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $954,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 18.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CDW by 6.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at $1,833,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $184.54. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

