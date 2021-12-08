V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH opened at $296.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $196.55 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

