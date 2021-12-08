V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

