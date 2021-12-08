V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,748 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

