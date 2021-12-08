V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

