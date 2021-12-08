Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 4.4% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.22 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.79.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

