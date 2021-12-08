Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,540. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

