Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

