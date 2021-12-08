Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 148,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,365,362 shares.The stock last traded at $89.82 and had previously closed at $90.94.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
