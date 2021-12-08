Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 148,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,365,362 shares.The stock last traded at $89.82 and had previously closed at $90.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after purchasing an additional 481,072 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 311,372 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $14,640,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $14,274,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 140,447 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

