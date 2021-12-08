Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

VOT traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $253.74. 4,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,541. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

