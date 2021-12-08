Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 134,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,144. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

