Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.63 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

