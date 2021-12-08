Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Columbus Macro LLC’s Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. 25,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

