Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 199,076 shares.The stock last traded at $271.18 and had previously closed at $270.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

