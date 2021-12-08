Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $282.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $251.47 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.