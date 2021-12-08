Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

Stephenson National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.6% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.91. The stock had a trading volume of 325,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $333.77 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

