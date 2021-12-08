Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

BND traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. 169,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,903. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

