Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,739. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.