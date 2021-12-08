Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

BNDX stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

