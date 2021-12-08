Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.35. 25,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,038. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.60 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

