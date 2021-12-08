Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,178. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

