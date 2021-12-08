Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $143.76. 53,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,178. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

