Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $69.49 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.49.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.64. 15,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.23. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,179 shares of company stock worth $10,889,600. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

